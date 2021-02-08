State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $84,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

