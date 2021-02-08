State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 118,240 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,191 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 118,240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of CREE opened at $117.73 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

