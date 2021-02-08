State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

