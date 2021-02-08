State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $5.38 Million Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.68% of MicroVision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $93,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $11.54 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

