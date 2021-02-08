State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 3.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

