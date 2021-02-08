Stealth 1-Day Volume Tops $13,050.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $13,050.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019182 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,528,801 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

