Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Up 11.6%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 597,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 424,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

