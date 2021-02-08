StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 305,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 187,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

GASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StealthGas stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of StealthGas as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

