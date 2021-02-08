Steem Dollars Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00007598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and $2.53 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.01101271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00443734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001871 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,064,994 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.