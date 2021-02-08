SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $155,237.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.71 or 0.01075909 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 144.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

