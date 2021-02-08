Stellar Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.75 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00372623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,514 coins and its circulating supply is 22,346,933,780 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

