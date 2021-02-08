STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Shares Up 4.8%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. 27,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 50,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$73.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

