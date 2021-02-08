Stephen L. Eastman Sells 23,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PII traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 631,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,345. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Polaris by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

