stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,708.70 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,708.70 or 0.03904282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $72,099.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

