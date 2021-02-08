stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

