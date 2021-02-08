Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $5.00

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.90 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Americas Silver stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 94,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 12.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Americas Silver by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 29.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

