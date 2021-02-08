Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $43.25

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $43.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.46. 11,154,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,658,750. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

