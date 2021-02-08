Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target to $1.20

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.20 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 143.21% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

