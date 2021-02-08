Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Price Target to $1.20

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.20 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 143.21% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Silver Tiger Metals
