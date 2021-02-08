Stifel Nicolaus Increases Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to $3.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.80 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 112.46% from the stock’s previous close.
STPGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 13,560 shares of the company were exchanged.
