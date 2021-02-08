Stifel Nicolaus Increases Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to $3.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.80 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 112.46% from the stock’s previous close.

STPGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 13,560 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

