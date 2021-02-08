Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $242.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

