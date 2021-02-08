Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 8th (AAPL, BC8, BNP, COK, DLG, DRI, LXS, RTL, SAN, SHL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $171.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €50.50 ($59.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

