Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 8th (AAPL, BC8, BNP, COK, DLG, DRI, LXS, RTL, SAN, SHL)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $171.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €50.50 ($59.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

