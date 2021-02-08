Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 22549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

STCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.38. The firm has a market cap of £572 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) news, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

