Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $66.71. Approximately 174,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 134,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,797 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.