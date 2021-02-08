STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 149,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 692,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

