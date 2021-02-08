StormX 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.53 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. StormX has a market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded 197.8% higher against the dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,315,901,032 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

