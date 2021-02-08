Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 65155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.29).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.09. The company has a market cap of £161.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

In other Strategic Equity Capital news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

