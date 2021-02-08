Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,676.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $21,676.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.