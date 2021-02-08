Substratum Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $23,401.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.