Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,401.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $23,401.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 101.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

