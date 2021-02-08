SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 478775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

