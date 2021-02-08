SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $259,935.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One SUKU token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $259,935.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

