Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 479 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $291.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.