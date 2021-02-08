Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

