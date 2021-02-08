Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $216.78 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.