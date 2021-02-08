Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

