Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth $8,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $31.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

