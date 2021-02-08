Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,215 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.