Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,223 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $243.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $202.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

