Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,694 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after buying an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

