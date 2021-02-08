Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,809 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

