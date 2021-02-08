Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 5.3%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.28. 3,502,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,732,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $980.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.41.
About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
