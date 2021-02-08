Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 5.3%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.28. 3,502,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,732,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $980.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

