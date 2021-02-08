Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

SLF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

