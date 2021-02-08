SUN (SUN) Market Cap Hits $70.94 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $15.03 or 0.00032225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $70.94 million and $335.72 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

