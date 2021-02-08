SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $475.09 million, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

