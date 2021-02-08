Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post sales of $42.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,496,999 shares of company stock valued at $292,542,954.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

