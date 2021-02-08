Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 5.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 420,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 285,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

