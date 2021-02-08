Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Up 12.4%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 2,104,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,297,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several analysts recently commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,719,000 shares of company stock worth $30,992,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

