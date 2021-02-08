SushiSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $785.38 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00036414 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 194,079,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

