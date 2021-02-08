Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC) Trading Up 5.6%

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,106,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.