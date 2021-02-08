Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.18

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 8669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.